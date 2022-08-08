Gates’ second yacht anchors off Marmaris

  • August 08 2022 07:00:00

MUĞLA
A second yacht belonging to Bill Gates, one of the world’s richest people, has anchored off the Marmaris district of the southwestern province of Muğla.

“Wayfinder came to Marmaris after Lana,” Demirören News Agency reported on Aug. 7.

Both yachts carrying a total of 35 guests anchored in the Emel Sayın Bay.

“It is not known if Gates is on one of the yachts,” the agency reported.

Lana, built by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2020, is worth $200 million. It is available for charter for $1.8 million per week.

The superyacht can accommodate 12 guests in eight cabins. Amenities on board Lana are extensive; there is a cinema, a beach club with terraces, a hammam, and a massage room with a professional therapist on staff. Outdoor living spaces on board Lana include salons and a sun deck with a large pool.

Wayfinder is a luxury supply yacht with a length of 68 meters, a beam of 14 meters. The boat was launched on Dec. 10, 2020.

