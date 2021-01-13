Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

  • January 13 2021 09:11:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the 90th minute at Yeni Malatya Stadium and the match went into extra time.

Umut Bulut scored the opener for Yeni Malatyaspor in the 101st minute while Christian Luyindama equalized the game with a header in the 120th minute.

With the 7-6 win in the penalty shootout, the Lions were through to the quarterfinals in the Turkish Cup.

Also, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and Demir Grup Sivasspor moved into the last eight.

