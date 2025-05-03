Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

RIO DE JANERIO
Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

Behind his large studded sunglasses, Victor Faro's eyes were glued on the luxury hotel overlooking Copacabana beach where U.S. superstar Lady Gaga is staying ahead of her free mega-concert in Rio de Janeiro on May 3.

Brazilians have been waiting more than a decade for the 39-year-old pop icon to perform in the country, and excitement is at fever pitch.

On May 1, the city was crawling with "little monsters," as Gaga affectionately refers to her fans, decked out in T-shirts, wigs, baseball caps stamped with her image.

Faro sported plastic horns and a thin Salvador Dali-style moustache curled up at the sides — two accessories that were part of Lady Gaga's look during her "Born This Way" and "Artpop" days — as he waited outside the Copacabana Palace hotel for a glimpse of his idol.

Faro travelled from neighboring Espirito Santo state to be at Copacabana at 6:00 am on May 2, in order to "be as close to the stage as possible."

A few meters away, Cinthia Rodrigues, a 28-year-old content creator in a platinum blonde wig and bandana, said she saw Lady Gaga "as a mother figure."

"I don't just identify with her look, but also her personality," she said, adding she was looking forward to a "historic concert."

Fresh off the release of her latest album "Mayhem," the star — who played two nights in Mexico City last week — vowed in February "to make sure this show is one you will never forget."

Gaga's previous plans to play in Brazil, at a rock festival in Rio in 2017, were canceled due to health issues.

In May 2024, Madonna gave one of the biggest shows of her four-decade career at Copacabana, drawing over a million fans and pumping millions of dollars into the local economy.

The shot in the arm from Lady Gaga's gig is expected to be even bigger.

"The fact of adding a concert by an international star each year on Copacabana beach helps stimulate economic activity in a period previously considered the off-season," Osmar Lima, Rio's secretary for economic development, said in a statement.

"It brings in money by attracting tourists and brings joy to the neighborhood," said Analice Analice Regina Moreira, a 73-year-old Copacabana resident.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

    DEM Party lawmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies at 62

  2. Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

    Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

  3. Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

    Germany move against far-right AfD sets off US quarrel

  4. Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

    Israel launches new Syria strikes amid Druze tensions

  5. Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert

    Gaga mania sweeps Rio ahead of free mega-concert
Recommended
Sean Diddy Combs trial to begin

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial to begin
Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors

Ephesus Museum marks increase in visitors
Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study

Microplastics in human brain surge nearly 50 pct in 8 years: Study
Ancient glamour, modern bites

Ancient glamour, modern bites
Ancient water cistern discovered at UNESCO site

Ancient water cistern discovered at UNESCO site
Festival to promote the Antandros

Festival to promote the Antandros
WORLD Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump

Millions of Australians voted Saturday in a bitterly contested general election, following a campaign shaped by living costs, climate anxiety and U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.
ECONOMY Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Annualized exports hit all-time high of $265 billion in April

Türkiye’s annualized goods exports hit an all-time high of $265 billion in April, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on May 2.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿