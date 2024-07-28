G20 nations pledges to work together to tax ultra-rich

G20 nations pledges to work together to tax ultra-rich

RIO DE JANERIO
G20 nations pledges to work together to tax ultra-rich

G20 nations have agreed to work together to make the super-rich pay their taxes, but stopped short of a more substantial deal, according to a declaration adopted after a meeting of finance ministers in Rio de Janeiro.

The thorny topic of tackling tax-dodging billionaires dominated the two-day meeting in the Brazilian city, which will host the next G20 summit in November.

The initiative is a key priority for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who heads this year's grouping, which includes the world's major economies, the European Union and the African Union.

Lula was hoping for a minimum tax on the moneyed elite, but the final statement represents a compromise on a topic that divided member states.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that "from a moral point of view it is important that the twenty richest nations consider that we have a problem, which is to have progressive taxation on the poor and not on the rich."

The United States and Germany dismissed the need for a global deal on taxing billionaires, an initiative which is backed by France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union.

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva hailed the G20's position on "tax fairness."

"The shared vision of G20 Ministers on progressive taxation is timely and welcome, as the need to rebuild fiscal buffers while also attending to social and development needs involves difficult decisions in many countries," she said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs

Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs
Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence

Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence
Indonesia president says everything in progress at new capital

Indonesia president says 'everything in progress' at new capital
TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields

TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields
Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028

Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028
Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies

Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies
Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿