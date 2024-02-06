Fund provides support to music students in quake region

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) launched the İKSV Earthquake Region Instrument Support Fund to provide instruments to music students and instructors after the earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023.

With the funds allocated from the foundation's budget and contributions of many supporters, a fund of approximately 5,600,000 Turkish Liras was raised and 384 instruments were delivered to those in need.

The instruments include acoustic drums, acoustic guitar, long-stem baglama, short-stem baglama, electric baglama, bass guitar, drums, cello, goblet drum, electric acoustic guitar, bassoon, flute, side-blown flute, kabak kemane, qanun, violin, clarinet, double bass, mey, ney, tuba, organ, piano, G-clarinet, oud, viola, violoncello, piccolo flute and trumpet.

Instrument support was provided to students studying at fine arts high schools, conservatories, and fine arts education departments in 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, as well as to the Hatay Academy Symphony Orchestra.

As part of the “Notes of Hope project,” co-initiated by İKSV and Institut français, the first steps of a two-year professional training collaboration with the Metz-Grand Est National Orchestra have been taken. Within the scope of this collaboration, musicians from both Türkiye and France will come together in masterclasses to be organized in quake-hit Hatay in 2024 and 2025 to share their experiences and work together.

The project, supported by leading French cultural institutions such as Radio France, Festival d'Aix-en-Provence and Philharmonie de Paris, will provide music students and teachers in the earthquake region with the opportunity to receive pedagogical formation and music education in various music institutions in France as well as instrument donations from France.

Launched by İKSV in collaboration with Doremusic and Zuhal Müzik, the fund was supported by Pozitif Müzik, Support Foundation for Civil Society, Türkiye Mozaik Foundation and Paribu, as well as many individuals, institutions and organizations.