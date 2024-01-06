Fugitive influencer caught at airport in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The security forces have apprehended a social media influencer and his wife accused of fleeing the country after orchestrating a scam amounting to approximately 150 million Turkish Liras ($5.1 million) at an airport in Istanbul.

Operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded more than 80 individuals in their circle, Kıvanç Talu, an influencer whose videos garnered hundreds of thousands of views, and his wife, advertising executive Beril Talu, were reported to have escaped abroad in October last year.

The teams on Jan. 5 captured the couple at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport upon their arrival from Georgia.

In their initial statements to the prosecutor’s office, the couple denied the fraud allegations, claiming that the real culprits were among those who had given them money.

"We borrowed money from them. They are the ones who engaged in usury. They are the real culprits," the couple stated in their defense.

According to the claims, Beril Talu left her position at a global advertising company and established her own production initiative. She reportedly told those close to her that she intended to create advertising films for major corporations but lacked the funds to do so.

To raise the necessary capital, she allegedly promised investment partnerships, assuring investors that their money would be repaid at one and a half times the initial amount within a maximum of 40 days.

The victims of this alleged fraud include not only the couple's close friends but also their children’s caregivers, a chauffeur and even Beril Talu's manicurist.

Forty-two victims gathered in a WhatsApp group recently, granting power of attorney to a lawyer to collectively file a criminal complaint. Additionally, other victims have individually reported the fraud to the prosecutor's office.