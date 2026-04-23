‘Fuadname’ exhibition opens in Ankara

‘Fuadname’ exhibition opens in Ankara

ANKARA
‘Fuadname’ exhibition opens in Ankara

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy inaugurated the “Fuadname” exhibition in honor of Fuat Başar’s 50-year career, hailing the calligrapher and marbling artist’s work as a masterful representation of half a century of dedication and artistic vision.

The exhibition, held at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum’s Turkish Hearth Hall, brings together works by Başar as well as those of his teachers and students.

Ersoy said the exhibition offers a unique and expansive window into Başar’s five decades of artistic knowledge and experience, as well as the emotional and intellectual world reflected in his calligraphy and marbling art.

He noted that Başar, who devoted his life to the traditional Turkish-Islamic arts of calligraphy and ebru, has participated in nearly 600 national and international exhibitions, with his works featured in numerous collections and museums. Ersoy described him as a key figure in preserving and passing on a refined cultural heritage.

“Beyond his remarkable works, it should be emphasized that Fuat Başar is an exceptional artistic authority who has created tughra calligraphy for figures such as the Emperor of Japan, the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the King of Saudi Arabia,” Ersoy said.

He also highlighted that Başar was honored as a “Living Human Treasure” in 2009 and received the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award in 2019, adding that the artists he trained have also proven themselves on national and international platforms.

Ersoy underlined that by including works of his students in the exhibition, Başar demonstrates the continuity of artistic tradition from master to apprentice in a meaningful way, presenting visitors with a special and significant collection.

Reflecting on Başar’s journey, Ersoy said that the artist’s decision to leave his medical studies to place art at the center of his life, along with his achievements in calligraphy, marbling and poetry, reveals the depth of his passion and dedication.

“Fuadname is not merely an exhibition, but the expression of half a century of dedication, a school and an artistic vision,” he said.

The exhibition, which runs until April 29, brings together works reflecting Başar’s 50-year artistic journey alongside those of other artists shaped within the same tradition, highlighting the discipline, balance and aesthetic principles of calligraphy and marbling through a master-apprentice lineage.

 

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