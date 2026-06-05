Natural Atatürk silhouette reappears in Ardahan

ARDAHAN

A natural silhouette resembling Mustafa Kemal Atatürk has begun to reappear this year in the district of Damal, where the shadow of a nearby hill falls on the slopes of the Karadağ Mountains.



The phenomenon emerged again after recent rainy weather gave way to sunshine. The silhouette, which appears annually in June and July, is now becoming visible once more.



As the formation has only recently started appearing, the viewing terrace remained largely empty during the first days of the season.



The natural phenomenon is expected to remain visible until the end of July on days with suitable weather conditions.



The silhouette was first noticed in 1954 by shepherd Adıgüzel Kırmızıgül in the village of Yukarı Gündeş. It gained nationwide attention after a photograph taken by Erdoğan Kumru in 1975 was sent to the General Staff.



The silhouette can typically be observed between 5:50 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. on clear, cloudless days from June through late July on the slopes of the Karadağ Mountains.



Since 1995, the appearance of the silhouette has been celebrated annually with the “Damal Festival in the Footsteps and Shadow of Atatürk,” held in June or July in the district.