PSM Loves Summer kicks off on June 6

ISTANBUL

Zorlu Performing Arts Center’s (Zorlu PSM) summer concert event, “PSM Loves Summer by %100 Müzik,” will begin on June 6.



Throughout June, July and August, the series will host internationally renowned artists who have achieved success in their respective musical fields.



Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Zorlu PSM Deputy General Manager Levent Dokuzer said the event was launched five years ago with an Arctic Monkeys concert in an effort to diversify the venue’s programming and extend its cultural calendar across all four seasons.



Dokuzer said the goal is to provide music lovers with top-tier performances in their own city, supported by high-quality production and services.



Recalling that many major artists have performed at the venue in previous years, Dokuzer said the summer lineup was designed to complement the acts featured during the regular season while offering something for every musical taste.



“We pay close attention to diversity when curating the program,” he said.



The series will open on June 6 with the first Türkiye concert by U.S. artist JMSN.



“He is a multifaceted and multi-instrumentalist artist with a truly unique style. From his music and videos to his visual world, everything he creates is highly distinctive. He also has a strong fan base in Türkiye,” Dokuzer said, noting that JMSN has released eight studio albums and two live albums.



Dokuzer said Moby will take the stage on June 29 as part of his Future Quiet tour.



“Moby is what music lovers would call a timeless artist. He has consistently captured musical trends while appealing to broad audiences across the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and today,” he said.



According to Dokuzer, Moby’s recent performance at Coachella has generated renewed interest in the artist. With more than 20 million albums sold and a catalog spanning 23 albums, tickets for the Istanbul concert are nearly sold out.



Among the headline acts is punk pioneer Sex Pistols, which will perform with new frontman Frank Carter. Turkish punk band Rashit will open the show.



Hard rock group Skunk Anansie is scheduled to perform on July 30, while electronic music pioneers The Prodigy will close the series on Aug. 7.



“The Prodigy is one of the most influential names in electronic music. The group has remained relevant through every era and continues to attract audiences worldwide. It is an especially exciting booking for PSM and will make for a major closing concert,” Dokuzer said.



He added that Garbage and Suede will also perform at Zorlu PSM during the summer season.

Dokuzer noted that artists are selected after closely monitoring international touring schedules and major summer festivals.



“About 150 people work at PSM across programming, marketing, operations and production. We follow summer festivals closely and try to secure headline and co-headline artists. Competition in this field is extremely intense,” he said.



“While ensuring diversity throughout the season, we also aim to host larger-scale acts during the summer in order to compete with open-air venues.”



The lineup brings together artists who have become defining figures in their genres, turning Istanbul into a destination for world music throughout the summer.



Following JMSN’s opening performance on June 6, Moby will take the Turkcell Stage on June 29.

Sex Pistols, joined by Frank Carter, will perform on July 25, followed by Skunk Anansie on July 30.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the series, The Prodigy will headline the closing night on Aug. 7.

Known for hits such as “Firestarter” and “Breathe,” the group has topped album charts in more than

20 countries.