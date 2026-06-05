Mehter performances return to National Palaces

Mehter performances return to National Palaces

ISTANBUL
Mehter performances return to National Palaces

Traditional Mehter performances organized by the Directorate of National Palaces have resumed for the summer season and will continue until Sept. 30.

The performances will take place every Tuesday at Dolmabahçe Palace, every Wednesday at Topkapı Palace and every Thursday at Yıldız Palace.

With the start of the summer tourism season and rising visitor numbers, the events are expected to attract significant interest once again this year.

The concerts will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Dolmabahçe Palace’s Treasury Gate, at the Babüssaade entrance of Topkapı Palace and in the first courtyard of Yıldız Palace. Each performance will last about 30 minutes and will be open to palace visitors.

For centuries, the Mehter band served as a source of morale and motivation for Turkish armies and became a musical symbol of military victories.

Dating back to the 11th century, the Mehter tradition is brought to life through historic marches associated with victory, conquest, military campaigns and struggle, performed with the powerful rhythms of kettledrums, bass drums, zurnas and nakkare drums.

Among the best-known pieces in the repertoire is “Ceddin Deden,” regarded as one of the enduring symbols of Ottoman military music. Other featured works include the “Hücum March,” “Genç Osman March,” “Fetih March” and “Plevne March,” which commemorate key moments and figures in Ottoman history.

The programme also includes classical compositions such as “Segah Peşrevi,” “Şehzade Süleyman March,” “Tarihi Çevir,” “Mehterhane-i Hakani March” and “Ordu March.”

Performed by the National Defense Ministry Mehter Band, the shows combine period costumes, traditional instruments and disciplined formations to offer visitors a glimpse into the musical and cultural heritage of the Ottoman era.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

    Fidan highlights Rohingya plight during Bangladesh visit

  2. Turkish First Lady calls zero waste key to climate action

    Turkish First Lady calls zero waste key to climate action

  3. Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

    Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

  4. Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

    Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

  5. US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers

    US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers
Recommended
Night museum program launched at Ephesus

Night museum program launched at Ephesus
Natural Atatürk silhouette reappears in Ardahan

Natural Atatürk silhouette reappears in Ardahan
Wenders pulls 1975 film over child nude scene

Wenders pulls 1975 film over child nude scene
PSM Loves Summer kicks off on June 6

PSM Loves Summer kicks off on June 6
Scientists find yeast in ancient icemans guts and make bread

Scientists find yeast in ancient iceman's guts and make bread
Where tango never sleeps: Inside Istanbul’s vibrant dance community

Where tango never sleeps: Inside Istanbul’s vibrant dance community
WORLD US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers

US, Iran trade strikes despite visas for World Cup footballers

New attacks in the Middle East on Friday threatened to unravel an already fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, even as American officials confirmed that Tehran's football players had received visas for the World Cup.
ECONOMY Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

Trade minister urges rules-based trade system at OECD meeting

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has called for the protection of a rules-based multilateral trade system, warning against rising protectionist measures in global trade.
SPORTS Türkiyes national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national team holds first training session in Florida ahead of World Cup

Türkiye's national football team began their World Cup preparations Wednesday with their first training session at the Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
﻿