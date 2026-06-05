Mehter performances return to National Palaces

ISTANBUL

Traditional Mehter performances organized by the Directorate of National Palaces have resumed for the summer season and will continue until Sept. 30.

The performances will take place every Tuesday at Dolmabahçe Palace, every Wednesday at Topkapı Palace and every Thursday at Yıldız Palace.

With the start of the summer tourism season and rising visitor numbers, the events are expected to attract significant interest once again this year.

The concerts will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Dolmabahçe Palace’s Treasury Gate, at the Babüssaade entrance of Topkapı Palace and in the first courtyard of Yıldız Palace. Each performance will last about 30 minutes and will be open to palace visitors.

For centuries, the Mehter band served as a source of morale and motivation for Turkish armies and became a musical symbol of military victories.

Dating back to the 11th century, the Mehter tradition is brought to life through historic marches associated with victory, conquest, military campaigns and struggle, performed with the powerful rhythms of kettledrums, bass drums, zurnas and nakkare drums.

Among the best-known pieces in the repertoire is “Ceddin Deden,” regarded as one of the enduring symbols of Ottoman military music. Other featured works include the “Hücum March,” “Genç Osman March,” “Fetih March” and “Plevne March,” which commemorate key moments and figures in Ottoman history.

The programme also includes classical compositions such as “Segah Peşrevi,” “Şehzade Süleyman March,” “Tarihi Çevir,” “Mehterhane-i Hakani March” and “Ordu March.”

Performed by the National Defense Ministry Mehter Band, the shows combine period costumes, traditional instruments and disciplined formations to offer visitors a glimpse into the musical and cultural heritage of the Ottoman era.