Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

KASTAMONU
Black Sea attack kills one on Turkish fishing boat

One person was killed and four others were wounded after a Turkish-flagged fishing boat was attacked in the Black Sea, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said.

The Duru 67 was attacked west of Sevastopol, off Crimea, on June 5, according to a Coast Guard statement. The boat was damaged in the attack and later sank.

A nearby fishing boat rescued five wounded crew members from the sinking vessel and headed toward İnebolu on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

One of the injured crew members, who was in serious condition, died during the journey.

After the incident was reported, a coast guard vessel left İnebolu Port with a medical team on board.

The team included four doctors and 15 health personnel from emergency, nursing and support units.

The Coast Guard vessel reached the fishing boat about 115 nautical miles north of İnebolu Port, and transferred the body of the deceased sailor and the injured crew members on board.

The wounded were treated during the return journey and later brought to İnebolu Port before being transferred by ambulance to Kastamonu Training and Research Hospital.

Kastamonu Provincial Health Director Fevzi Yavuzyılmaz said the injuries were mainly caused by shrapnel fragments.

“One patient was fitted with a chest tube during a minor surgical procedure on the vessel. The others received dressings and stabilization,” Yavuzyılmaz said.

He said two of the wounded were in relatively lighter condition, while two others had more serious injuries.

No further details were immediately released on who carried out the attack.

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