Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

ISPARTA

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.

The frost caused a 30 percent decline in rose flower yield, reducing the harvest from 11,000 tons last year to just 8,000 tons in 2025.

The harvest season, typically held in May and June, has now concluded.

İbrahim Işıdan, General Manager of Gülbirlik, stated that the frost had a major impact on early plantings, though later crops fared better. Despite the setback, production of rose oil, rose concrete and rose water was completed by the end of June.

Işıdan noted that demand from international markets has declined compared to previous years, suggesting that global economic conditions may be influencing purchasing behavior.

He added that while exports are continuing, the current production appears sufficient to meet domestic demand.

During the harvest season, farmers received an advance payment of 45 Turkish Lira per kilogram of rose flowers. Işıdan said that once product sales are finalized, the remaining payments will be made. Last year’s price was 97.5 liras per kilogram, and the company aims to offer a higher rate this season.

Despite the reduced yield, Işıdan emphasized that the frost did not result in a major loss for producers, largely due to the lower demand from foreign buyers. He also confirmed that agreements are being finalized and shipments are set to begin soon.