Fresh fruit, vegetable exports exceed $155 million in July

  • August 20 2022 07:00:00

MERSİN
Türkiye’s fresh fruit and vegetable exports exceeded $155 million in July, while the share of exporters in the Mediterranean region in total revenues was $54.4 million, according to a trading group.

Last month, the country delivered 179,400 tons of produce to foreign markets, said Ferhat Gürbüz, the head of the Mediterranean Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Exporters’ Association (AKİB).

Gürbüz noted that the main markets for local growers are the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the European Union and Middle Eastern countries.

Exports to Russia grew by 53 percent to $83.1 million, while exports to Germany amounted to $28.2 million, Gürbüz said. Iraq was the third largest importer of Turkish fresh fruit and vegetables, buying $4.3 million worth of produce.

He also noted that exports to Israel rocketed by 148 percent on an annual basis to $2.6 million and that the produce shipments to Austria climbed 143 percent to $1.9 million. Exports to Saudi Arabia also registered a 100 percent increase to reach $1.1 million.

In July, the best-selling export produce were peaches, cherries and apricot, according to Gürbüz. Peach exports rose 53 percent to bring $41 million in revenues, while mushroom exports soared nearly 2,900 percent to $1.6 million, he said. Pears and apricot exports also increased by 106 percent and 82 percent to $1.2 million and $26 million, respectively.

As part of the efforts to boost exports to Russia, AKİB hosted a delegation of suppliers from the Russian city of Nakhodka in Mersin. During the event, 33 local companies held B2B talks, according to Gürbüz.

“The delegation visited citrus plants in the province, and new trade bridges were built,” he said.

Economy,

