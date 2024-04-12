French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact

French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact

OTTAWA
French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact

Prime Ministers Gabriel Attal of France and Canada's Justin Trudeau on April 11 defended a trade pact between Canada and the European Union whose ratification has been stymied in France's legislature.

The pair expressed confidence in the continued implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with Attal calling it a "win-win agreement" despite opposition in his own country.

"The figures do not lie," the visiting Attal told a joint press conference. "Since it came into force, trade between our two countries has progressed by more than a third."

Trudeau, meanwhile, said Canada would continue to "demonstrate the positive impact on citizens of trade and responsible commerce between friends and allies who share the same values."

Following its approval by the European parliament in early 2017, the trade agreement has been applied provisionally since September of that year, but requires ratification in all EU member countries to take full effect.

Amid protests by farmers, France's Senate voted against it last month, in a major blow to the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

Ten European states have yet to ratify the agreement that includes preferential access to Canadian minerals, such as uranium or lithium, which are critical for energy transition and prized by Paris.

Trade between the EU and Canada has increased since the war in Ukraine, as European countries substituted Russian imports for Canadian products.

The two leaders also discussed climate change and the devastating forest fires that ravaged Canada last year.

France sent 350 firefighters to help Canada battle the blazes, which destroyed more than 15 million hectares. Trudeau announced the purchase of two Canadian water bombers by France and a deal to boost cooperation on dealing with such wildfires.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza

Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza

    Erdoğan, Abbas discuss latest developments in Gaza

  2. Turkish broadcaster says reporter badly wounded in Gaza

    Turkish broadcaster says reporter badly wounded in Gaza

  3. Chinese exports fall more than feared in March

    Chinese exports fall more than feared in March

  4. Italy to strengthen China trade despite Belt and Road exit

    Italy to strengthen China trade despite Belt and Road exit

  5. French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact

    French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact
Recommended
Chinese exports fall more than feared in March

Chinese exports fall more than feared in March
Italy to strengthen China trade despite Belt and Road exit

Italy to strengthen China trade despite Belt and Road exit
Sam Bankman-Fried appeals fraud conviction, 25-year jail term

Sam Bankman-Fried appeals fraud conviction, 25-year jail term
Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels
Türkiye to give hand to Eswatini

Türkiye to give hand to Eswatini
World Bank to provide $18 billion support for Türkiye

World Bank to provide $18 billion support for Türkiye
WORLD Turkish broadcaster says reporter badly wounded in Gaza

Turkish broadcaster says reporter badly wounded in Gaza

A Turkish state television journalist was badly wounded and another slightly hurt in the Gaza war Friday, the TRT channel said, adding that the team had been targeted by an Israeli strike.
ECONOMY Chinese exports fall more than feared in March

Chinese exports fall more than feared in March

Chinese exports plunged more than expected last month, official figures showed on April 12, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to sustain its post-pandemic recovery.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿