Fraudsters swindle millions of liras through residence permit scams

Fraudsters swindle millions of liras through residence permit scams

ANKARA
Fraudsters swindle millions of liras through residence permit scams

Fraudsters operating fake residence permit websites and unauthorized consultancy offices have swindled millions of Turkish Liras from foreign nationals and Turkish employers by promising expedited immigration services, Turkish authorities have warned.

The schemes target foreigners seeking residence permits in Türkiye through misleading websites, social media accounts and unlicensed consultancy centers. Victims are lured with offers such as “fast residence permits,” “guaranteed appointments” and paid document preparation services. Authorities say scammers also promise permit approvals and appointment guarantees in exchange for payments.

Investigations found that some businesses posing as consultancy centers collected money through so-called “file preparation fees” while presenting themselves as part of an official process.

According to the Directorate General of Migration Management, some fraudulent websites gained visibility through paid search engine advertisements and social media promotions, making it easier to deceive applicants.

In response, the Interior Ministry has launched a campaign targeting fake residence permit websites and fraudulent social media accounts. Officials stressed that residence permit applications can only be submitted through the government’s official e-Ikamet system and urged applicants to verify that website addresses end with “.gov.tr” before entering personal information.

Authorities emphasized that no fees are charged for pre-applications or expedited procedures beyond the legally required permit and card fees. Payments can only be made through tax offices, authorized public banks, or the official online payment system.

They also warned applicants to be cautious of social media advertisements directing users to third-party services. Suspected fraud and fake websites can be reported through the YIMER 157 hotline, which operates 24/7 in Turkish, English, Arabic, Russian and Persian. Officials said monitoring and inspections of illegal intermediary activities remain ongoing.

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