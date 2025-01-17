France's Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership

BEIRUT

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) smiles as he walks during a visit at Beirut's Gemmayze district, on Jan. 17, 2025.

France's President Emmanuel Macron was in Lebanon on Jan. 17 for a visit to meet his newly-elected counterpart and offer support to leaders seeking to open a new chapter in their country's turbulent history.

After more than two years of a political vacuum at the top, Joseph Aoun was elected president on Jan. 9 and chose Nawaf Salam as prime minister-designate.

Macron's visit aims to "help" Aoun and Salam "to consolidate Lebanon's sovereignty, ensure its prosperity and maintain its unity", the French presidency said prior to his arrival.

France has special ties with Lebanon, which it administered for two decades after World War I, and the two countries have maintained close relations even since Lebanon's independence in 1943.

The new premier has launched delicate consultations to pick a government, with Hezbollah continuing to play an important role in Lebanon's political scene despite its weakening on the battlefield.

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have given "their full support" to the formation of a "strong government" in Lebanon, the French presidency said.

The new government must "bring together Lebanon's diverse people, ensure the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is respected and carry out the reforms necessary for the prosperity, stability and sovereignty of the country", the presidency said.