Investigation underway after helicopter crash kills 4 soldiers in Malatya

MALATYA

Teams on Nov. 13 conducted research of the wreckage after a military helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Malatya, killing four personnel.

The aircraft on Nov. 12 crashed for unknown reasons in Samanköy, a neighborhood on the southern outskirts of the provincial city Malatya in the evening.

“As a result of an accident involving our S-70 helicopter in Malatya, for a reason not yet determined, 4 of our heroic comrades-in-arms aboard the helicopter were martyred,” the ministry said in a social media post.

“We pray that God will have mercy on our martyrs and offer our condolences and prayers for strength to their grieving families, our Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation.”

TV images showed the wreckage of the helicopter burning near a cluster of buildings in an otherwise open area of land.

Media reports said that flames spread to a nearby house but reported no casualties on the ground.

The bodies of the personnel were flown to the capital Ankara following a ceremony held at the airport at 5 a.m. on Nov. 13, with the crash investigation team continuing its examination of the wreckage.

Media reports noted that the helicopter was seen to have crashed in an open area close to a residential neighborhood, with debris scattered over a wide area. One of the helicopter’s fragments also demolished a garden wall of a nearby house.

The Sikorsky S-70 is widely used as a transport helicopter by militaries across the world. Its variants include the Black Hawk, which can carry up to 11 soldiers plus its air crew.

The Turkish Air Force operates a large base, the 7th Main Jet Base, to the north of Malatya.