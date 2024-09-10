Four soldiers die in vehicle accident, another killed in Iraq

Four soldiers die in vehicle accident, another killed in Iraq

TUNCELI
Four soldiers die in vehicle accident, another killed in Iraq

A ceremony was held in Elazığ for 4 soldiers who were martyred when their armored vehicle overturned while on duty in Ovacık district of Tunceli. After the ceremony, the bodies of the martyrs wrapped in Turkish flags were carried on the shoulders of their fellow soldiers and sent off to their hometowns by airplanes.

Four Turkish soldiers were killed on Sept. 8 when their armored gendarmerie vehicle went out of control and plunged off a cliff in eastern Türkiye.

The accident occurred between Tunceli's Ovacık and Hozat districts.

The deceased have been identified as specialist sergeants Ömer Eroğlu, Mehmet Aykanat, Orhan Burak Büyükçaylı and specialist corporal Doğan Kızılateş.

Petty officer sergeant Muhammet Koyuncu was injured in the accident.

A funeral ceremony was conducted at the gendarmerie command in Tunceli to honor the late soldiers.

In a separate incident, the Defense Ministry reported that infantry first lieutenant Ömer Fatih Ayar died after being wounded in an engagement with members of a "separatist terrorist organization" in northern Iraq's Gara region.

"We wish God's mercy to our beloved martyr... and extend our condolences and patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," read a statement issued by the ministry on Sept. 9.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

    Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

  2. Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

    Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

  3. Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

    Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

  4. Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

    Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

  5. Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads

    Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads
Recommended
Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir
Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads

Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads
Enrollment in higher education on decline, experts say

Enrollment in higher education on decline, experts say
Poyrazköy fishermen expand their journeys to African shores

Poyrazköy fishermen expand their journeys to African shores

Lawsuit seeks up to 22 years for four in deadly Hatay collapse

Lawsuit seeks up to 22 years for four in deadly Hatay collapse
Erdoğan: Türkiye leaps forward despite tensions

Erdoğan: Türkiye leaps forward despite tensions
Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation

Türkiye calls on Arab League for deeper ties, intense cooperation
WORLD Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians took a seat among member states at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the delegation despite not being a full member of the body.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿