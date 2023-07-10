Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan

ERZİNCAN

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of four individuals and left 10 others injured as a minibus carrying families returning from a wedding overturned in the eastern province of Erzincan.

The incident occurred early on July 9 at the Sakaltutan pass on the highway between Erzincan and the nearby province of Sivas.

The minibus, transporting families who had attended a wedding ceremony of their relatives in Istanbul, was en route back to another eastern city Erzurum when it veered out of control, causing it to roll into a nearby stockade.

Süleyman Özkan, the driver of the minibus, along with Mukaddes Kanlı, Mehmet Kılıç and his son, Erkan Kılıç, lost their lives in the accident. Among the injured were several children who were also on board.

The injured were transported to a hospital in Erzincan, where they will receive medical treatment and the bodies of the deceased will be transferred to Erzurum for burial, while law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation into the accident.