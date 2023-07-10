Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan

Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan

ERZİNCAN
Four killed, 10 injured as van overturns in Erzincan

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of four individuals and left 10 others injured as a minibus carrying families returning from a wedding overturned in the eastern province of Erzincan.

The incident occurred early on July 9 at the Sakaltutan pass on the highway between Erzincan and the nearby province of Sivas.

The minibus, transporting families who had attended a wedding ceremony of their relatives in Istanbul, was en route back to another eastern city Erzurum when it veered out of control, causing it to roll into a nearby stockade.

Süleyman Özkan, the driver of the minibus, along with Mukaddes Kanlı, Mehmet Kılıç and his son, Erkan Kılıç, lost their lives in the accident. Among the injured were several children who were also on board.

The injured were transported to a hospital in Erzincan, where they will receive medical treatment and the bodies of the deceased will be transferred to Erzurum for burial, while law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation into the accident.

Türkiye, Van,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

    Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

  2. Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

    Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

  3. Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

    Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

  4. Six killed in China kindergarten attack

    Six killed in China kindergarten attack

  5. Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

    Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike
Recommended
Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list

Eastern city to apply to add city center to UNESCO list
Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards

Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards
Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream

Garbage piles up around Tahtalı Stream
‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival

‘Madmen’ troops commemorated with festival
Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari

Thousands attend ‘5th Cilo Fest’ in Hakkari
‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’

‘Kültepe excavations should carry on for minimum 5,000 years’
WORLD Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. began bracing for potentially punishing rains.

ECONOMY Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turkish consumers have flocked to neighboring Georgia to buy phones after the government increased a registering fee for mobile phones that are brought from abroad by 228 percent.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.