Four Hittite generations depicted on rare stele

Four Hittite generations depicted on rare stele

SİVAS
Four Hittite generations depicted on rare stele

A rare Late Hittite artifact known as the İspekçir Stele is on display at the Sivas Archaeology Museum, offering a glimpse into four generations of Hittite lineage through hieroglyphic inscriptions and carved figures.

Discovered in 1907 in the village of İspekçir, near the Tohma River between Malatya and Darende, the basalt stele dates back to the Late Hittite period (1200–700 B.C.). The artifact, nearly two meters tall and shaped like a rectangular prism, features three decorated sides with Luwian hieroglyphs and reliefs.

According to Professor Uysal from Sivas Cumhuriyet University’s Department of Archaeology, the stele was likely commissioned by Arnuvantis II, a regional ruler of Malatya. “The figures represent Kuzi Tešub, king of Carchemish; his grandson Arnuvantis I, appointed to rule Malatya; Arnuvantis I’s wife; and their grandson Arnuvantis II, who had the stele erected,” Uysal told state-run Anadolu Agency.

After the fall of the Hittite Empire around 1200 B.C., several Neo-Hittite city-states emerged in southern Anatolia and northern Syria. Carchemish, one of the most powerful among them, controlled territories extending into present-day Malatya.

“Carchemish’s rulers were often appointed from the Hittite royal family,” said Uysal. “Kuzi Tešub governed both Carchemish and Malatya and installed his kin Arnuvantis I as a local ruler in Malatya.”

The stele shows Arnuvantis II pouring a liquid from a vessel in front of his deified ancestors — Arnuvantis I and his wife. This iconography aligns with Hittite beliefs that deceased members of the royal family became gods. Hieroglyphic inscriptions explain the identities and roles of each figure.

“The rear of the stele is smooth, while the other three faces are decorated,” Uysal said. “The figures are carved above the inscriptions, following the conventions of Late Hittite art.”

Uysal emphasized the artifact's significance, as it documents four generations of rulers tied to the Hittite legacy in Anatolia. “These individuals were likely the last representatives of the Hittite royal lineage in the region,” he added.

 

artifacts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
Türkiye announces Oscar entry

Türkiye announces Oscar entry
Nemrut statues to be preserved with nano-lime method

Nemrut statues to be preserved with nano-lime method
Severance leads Emmy nominations with 27

'Severance' leads Emmy nominations with 27
Roman-era mosaic panel returned to Pompeii

Roman-era mosaic panel returned to Pompeii
Hittite jugs being transformed into modern instruments

Hittite jugs being transformed into modern instruments
Harry Potter series to debut in 2027

Harry Potter series to debut in 2027
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿