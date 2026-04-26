Formula 1 to drive high-value tourism in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is preparing to rev up its tourism sector with the return of Formula 1 to Istanbul in 2027, as officials project the global motorsport event will attract high-spending international visitors and generate substantial tourism revenue.

Speaking at a press conference at Istanbul Park in Tuzla, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Turkish Grand Prix, secured under a minimum five-year deal, would create high added value for tourism by drawing visitors with stronger spending power.

Ersoy pointed to Singapore as a model, noting that its Grand Prix generated 450,000 additional visitors and $1.4 billion in tourism revenue between 2010 and 2018. During race week in 2025, tourist arrivals rose by 25 percent while tourism revenues climbed by 45 percent.

“Formula 1 is not only a sports event, but also one of the strongest promotional platforms for host cities,” Ersoy said.

The minister noted that Formula 1 reached 827 million television viewers in more than 180 countries during the 2025 season and hosted over 6.7 million spectators at circuits worldwide.

Its digital platforms also surpassed 114 million followers and generated 2.3 billion interactions, exceeding engagement levels of major sports brands such as the UEFA Champions League and the National Basketball Association.

Ersoy noted that Istanbul is perfectly positioned to maximize the promotional impact of Formula 1 due to its historic appeal and unique status as a bridge between two continents.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak described Formula 1’s return as a sign of Türkiye’s international credibility and organizational strength, adding that Istanbul Park would be modernized with new infrastructure, including a go-kart track, to expand motorsports among younger generations.

Turkish Automobile Sports Federation President Eren Üçlertoprağı said negotiations lasted 15 months, calling the agreement a major milestone after the circuit remained inactive for top-tier motorsport for more than a decade.

Ersoy added that a comprehensive international promotion campaign would target key tourism markets ahead of the 2027 race.

F1 promotion tour continues at Maiden’s Tower

As part of promotional activities ahead of Formula 1’s return, Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda continued a symbolic tour of Istanbul in an F1 car, this time stopping at Maiden’s Tower.

After departing from Galataport Istanbul and driving along the Bosphorus coastline, the car crossed to Istanbul’s Asian side for filming near Salacak, using the city’s iconic landmarks to promote the Turkish Grand Prix to Formula 1’s global audience.