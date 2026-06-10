Istanbul taxi chamber launches live WhatsApp line for complaints

ISTANBUL

Following a rise in passenger complaints about taxi services in Istanbul, the Istanbul Chamber of Taxi Drivers has launched a new reporting mechanism, the “Sarı Hat” (Yellow Line), to enable real-time complaint submission via WhatsApp.

Under the new system, passengers will be able to directly report issues such as drivers refusing short-distance trips, inappropriate conduct towards customers, overcharging and disputes over lost belongings. All complaints can be submitted instantly through the dedicated WhatsApp number +90 547 264 34 34.

The initiative was introduced amid growing concerns that the misconduct of a minority of drivers is damaging the reputation of the wider profession. Officials from the chamber stressed that isolated cases of excessive pricing and unprofessional behavior are undermining public trust in the sector.

Commenting on the issue, representatives of the chamber said that such practices cannot be categorized as mere misconduct. “Charging thousands of lira for a 300-lira route is not simply bad taxi service; it is a criminal act. Those individuals have no place in this profession,” they stated.

As part of the implementation, QR codes have been placed inside taxi vehicles, specifically on the interior of rear doors, allowing passengers to access the Yellow Line service directly by scanning them.

Authorities also noted that the platform is actively used to report lost belongings, with items such as wallets, tablets and bags frequently being recovered and returned to their owners in a short time. In addition to handling complaints, the system intends to enable rapid intervention in cases where passengers encounter problematic situations during their journeys.