Tracking system to tighten oversight of antibiotic use

Tracking system to tighten oversight of antibiotic use

ANKARA
Tracking system to tighten oversight of antibiotic use

Türkiye has expanded its efforts to curb antibiotic resistance by introducing an antibiotic use surveillance system across all adult hospital wards, allowing health authorities to closely monitor the types and dosages of antibiotics prescribed nationwide.

The move comes as Türkiye remains among the highest consumers of antibiotics in Europe and seeks to strengthen measures against the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. Under the new system, antibiotic prescriptions in adult inpatient services will be systematically tracked, while practices considered high-risk for promoting resistance will be identified and recorded.

The surveillance program was first launched in adult intensive care units last year. Health officials expect its nationwide expansion to provide valuable data for shaping antibiotic management policies and improving oversight of prescribing practices across the healthcare system. More importantly, the practice is expected to limit the spread of drug-resistant bacteria.

In recent months, authorities have adopted additional measures in support of these goals, including plans to increase the number of specialist physicians serving on hospital infection control committees, expand the infection control nursing workforce and update training curricula.

Antimicrobial resistance has become a growing global health challenge. According to international data, drug-resistant infections driven by inappropriate antibiotic use contribute to roughly 80,000 deaths annually, while the development of new antibiotics has failed to keep pace with the rapid emergence of resistance.

As a result, countries worldwide are increasingly focusing on antibiotic stewardship programs aimed at ensuring medicines are used only when necessary and in the most effective manner.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

    Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

  2. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

  3. İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

    İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

  4. MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

    MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

  5. Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

    Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
Recommended
Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks

Ankara rebukes Netanyahu over Erdoğan remarks
Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia

Turkish, Greek foreign ministers hold talks in Sofia
İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show

İYİ Party leader sets Ankara rally in ‘national unity’ show
MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved

MHP reshuffle expands as three more branches dissolved
Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting

Kılıçdaroğlu camp floats purge ahead of top CHP meeting
Arrested Bursa mayor faces 402-year jail term over corruption claims

Arrested Bursa mayor faces 402-year jail term over corruption claims
Erdoğan harshly warns Israel, Greek Cyprus over east Med

Erdoğan harshly warns Israel, Greek Cyprus over east Med
WORLD Israels Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israel's Netanyahu will run in the next elections: Likud party

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in Israel's upcoming national vote, his Likud party announced Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether the 76-year-old would run.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye secures funds from EIB for green transition

Türkiye has secured 200 million euros ($215 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to back its green economic transition, marking a significant step in the country’s reviving financial ties with the European Union.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

Türkiye beat Venezuela 2-1 in final World Cup warm-up

 Türkiye defeated Venezuela 2-1 in a friendly match as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
﻿