Turkish free diver raises awareness for coral reefs on World Oceans Day

SHARM EL-SHEIKH

World record-holding Turkish free diver Şahika Ercümen marked World Oceans Day on June 8 with a symbolic dive among the coral reefs of Egypt’s Red Sea, drawing attention to the growing threats facing some of the planet’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems.

Ercümen, who serves as a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) advocate for Life Below Water and Türkiye’s Zero Waste Blue Ambassador, carried out the awareness dive at the Far Garden reef near the Reef Oasis Dive Club in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The dive showcased the rich underwater life of the Red Sea, including vibrant coral formations, spotted eagle rays and a variety of marine species.

Coral reefs provide habitat for millions of marine organisms, support fisheries and tourism and help shield coastal communities from storms and erosion.

Speaking after the dive, Ercümen warned that coral reefs around the world are facing unprecedented pressures from climate change and human activity.

“Coral reefs, known as the rainforests of the oceans, are the lungs of marine life,” she said. “However, rising sea temperatures and human-induced pressures have placed corals under an unprecedented threat in many parts of the world. Some reefs are losing their colors and their life before our eyes.”

Ercümen emphasized the value of conservation efforts being carried out across the globe, saying successful restoration and protection projects demonstrate nature’s ability to recover when given the opportunity.

“These places show that nature can heal itself when the right steps are taken,” she said. “Protecting corals means protecting not only the seas but also the future of the planet.”

World Oceans Day, designated by the United Nations and observed annually on June 8, seeks to raise awareness of the oceans’ vital role in sustaining life on Earth, from regulating the climate to producing oxygen. The occasion is marked worldwide through scientific events, environmental campaigns and marine conservation initiatives aimed at encouraging the protection of ocean ecosystems for future generations.