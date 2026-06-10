Türkiye signs host agreement for COP31 conference

BONN

Türkiye has signed the host country agreement for the COP31 U.N. climate change conference, which will be held in the southern province of Antalya in November.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also serves as COP31 president, signed the agreement during the Bonn Climate Change Conference, the ministry said.

The protocol was signed with Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Kurum said Türkiye’s constructive cooperation with the U.N. secretariat would continue to strengthen in the run-up to the summit.

During his visit to Bonn, Kurum also held talks on Türkiye’s preparations to host COP31.

He met with several regional groups, including the African Group of Negotiators, the Alliance of Small Island States, the Umbrella Group, the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Arab Group.

Kurum also held talks with Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

The minister listened to the groups’ expectations and said Türkiye would continue working for an inclusive COP process in which no one is left behind.

COP31 is scheduled to take place in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20.

The summit is expected to bring together governments, international organizations, experts and civil society representatives for talks on climate action and implementation.