Foreign trade deficit declined 23 pct to $82.2 billion in 2024

Foreign trade deficit declined 23 pct to $82.2 billion in 2024

ANKARA
Foreign trade deficit declined 23 pct to $82.2 billion in 2024

Türkiye posted a foreign trade deficit of $82.2 billion last year, a 22.7 percent decline from 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 31.

Exports increased by 2.4 percent annually to $261.9 billion, while imports fell 5 percent from 2023 to $344 billion.

The export/import coverage ratio improved from 70.6 percent in 2023 to 76.1 percent last year, TÜİK said.

In December alone, the country’s exports amounted to $23.4 billion, marking a 2.1 percent increase from a year earlier.

Imports surged 10.9 percent year-on-year to $32.2 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $8.8 billion, a 43.9 percent annual increase.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports rose by 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent month-on-month, respectively.

Germany remained the largest export market for Türkiye in the last year. Shipments to Europe’s economic powerhouse amounted to $20.4 billion.

The U.S. and the U.K. ranked second and third at $16.35 billion and $15.3 billion, respectively.

In 2024, imports from China stood at $44.9 billion, followed by Russia at $44 billion. Türkiye’s imports from Germany were $27 billion in 2024, TÜİK said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

    Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

  2. Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

    Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull dead at 78

  3. FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

    FireAid raises money for LA wildfire relief

  4. Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

    Painting found at garage sale is a Van Gogh

  5. Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

    Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Recommended
Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears
Banking industry’s net income increased 6 percent last year

Banking industry’s net income increased 6 percent last year
Tourism revenues reach all-time high of $61.1 billion

Tourism revenues reach all-time high of $61.1 billion
EU seeking ways to save its beleaguered auto industry

EU seeking ways to save its beleaguered auto industry
Apple profit climbs but sales miss expectations

Apple profit climbs but sales miss expectations
Japan logs biggest increase in foreign workers

Japan logs biggest increase in foreign workers
WORLD Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syria’s new leader outlines roadmap for unity, civil peace

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has outlined a roadmap for the country’s future following the fall of the regime in his first televised speech after being appointed as the interim president.
ECONOMY Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

Trump to hit Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs, raising price fears

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil fresh tariffs Saturday on major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, threatening upheaval across supply chains from energy to autos and raising inflation concerns.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿