Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart spoke on April 22 over the phone, according to diplomatic sources.

During the call, Çavuşoğlu and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan congratulated the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.