Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

  • June 02 2021 13:35:00

Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

ANKARA
Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

 

Israel must end its policies that entrench upon the rights of Palestinians, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on June 2, stressing that it was the only way Turkey could have good ties with the country.

Forming a government is part of the internal affairs of Israel, and Turkey has nothing to say about it, but the crucial issue is its policies towards Palestinians, Çavuşoğlu said while speaking at a joint conference with Robert Dussey, the foreign minister of Togo.

“First and foremost, Israel must give up its wrong policies to have healthy relations with us. It must stop attacks against Palestinians,” the minister said.

He added Israel also must give up its steps that would “corrode” the two-state solution and that they should return to the peace process.

The minister emphasized that Israel recently accelerated illegal settlements in Palestinian territories.

“They continue seizing lands of Palestinians,” he said, recalling the recent acts of Israel in this bid.

Israel also must give up policies that corrode the status of Jerusalem, the minister said, adding, “We can’t establish good relations if it continues these policies.”

If Israel respects the rights of Palestinians, their relations will get better not only with Turkey but also with other states, he said, noting that the international community also had the same expectations.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry slammed Israel’s new project to build settler units in the Beit El settlement near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The continuing of such provocations while the suffering in Gaza is still fresh shows that the Israeli authorities have not taken any lessons from the incident that took place, said the statement on June 2.

“We reject these illegal practices of Israel,” the ministry added while noting the necessity of holding Israel accountable for its policies and practices “that constitute a violation of international law.”

Israeli ministers on June 1 laid the foundation stone for a new project to build 350 settler units in the Beit El settlement.

Diplomacy, FETÖ, palestine,

TURKEY Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM

Israel must end attacks on Palestinians for better ties with Turkey: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities issue warning for sudden rains

    Authorities issue warning for sudden rains

  2. NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

    NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

  3. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

  4. İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

    İYİ Party leader chides imam of Hagia Sophia

  5. MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

    MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia
Recommended
US envoy in Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians

US envoy in Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians
Turkish defense chief highlights Ankaras contributions to NATO meeting

Turkish defense chief highlights Ankara's contributions to NATO meeting
Turkey denounces Israels new settlement units in West Bank

Turkey denounces Israel's new settlement units in West Bank
NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan

NATO powerful only with Turkey, says Erdoğan
Turkish FM vows to support efforts by NATO secretary-general

Turkish FM vows to support efforts by NATO secretary-general
Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey
WORLD Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Veteran politician Herzog elected president of Israel

Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, has been elected president, a largely ceremonial role.
ECONOMY Turkish exports up 65.5% to hit $16.5 bln in May

Turkish exports up 65.5% to hit $16.5 bln in May

Turkey's exports hit $16.5 billion in May 2021, up by 65.5% year-on-year, the country's trade minister announced on June 2. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said on June 1 that Emre Belözoğlu would not continue as the team’s manager.