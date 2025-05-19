Food prices on decline due to seasonal and others factors

ISTANBUL

Food prices, especially of those vegetables, at the supermarkets have been on the decline due to a combination of several factors, according to the representatives of the sector.

The seasonal effects and rising temperatures have led to an abundance of vegetables, while a noticeable slowdown in exports and a decline in demand have contributed to the fight against inflation and excessive pricing, said Faruk Güzeldere, chairman of PERDER, an organization representing the retailers in Istanbul.

This is particularly the case with vegetable and egg prices, he said, adding that, except for tomatoes, the decline in vegetable prices is noticeably significant.

Prices of many items fell nearly 50 percent from a week ago, according to Güzeldere. “For instance, the price of a pack of 30 medium-sized eggs was around 195 Turkish Liras last month, but declined to range between 110 and 130 liras this week,” he added.

Prices have remained stable for other products, such as flour and legumes, due to the depletion of last year's stock, Güzeldere also said.

Bendevi Palandöken, president of the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK), stated that the transition from greenhouse production to open-field farming is currently taking place, and this has been a key factor in the decline in prices.

The decline in prices is a welcome development, but this decrease should be kept in check, he said.