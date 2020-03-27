Food aid planned for Istanbul’s vulnerable groups

  • March 27 2020 16:34:00

Food aid planned for Istanbul’s vulnerable groups

ISTANBUL
Food aid planned for Istanbul’s vulnerable groups

Food packages will be distributed to some 50,000 people in Istanbul as part of measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the city’s governor has announced.

The recipients of the aid will be people who are over the age of 65 and those with chronic diseases, people who live alone and are not able to look after themselves, as well as low-income groups, said Ali Yerlikaya.

Some 300,000 packages will be made ready for distribution and these groups will receive food stables for six weeks, Yerlikaya noted, adding that the food distribution will commence on March 30.

Turkey on March 21 imposed a partial curfew for citizens over the age of 65 and those with chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, Ekrem İmamoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul, has said that there will not be food shortage in the city, calling on people to avoid panic-buying.

The mayor said that he had a meeting with the executives of retailers and online delivery companies operating in the city to make sure the food and cleaning material supplies are provided uninterrupted.

İmamoğlu also noted that some 2,000 hotel rooms will be made available to health workers so that those people would avoid contact with family members and easily commute to their hospitals.

Certain venues operated by the municipality have been designated as temporary quarantine centers and field hospitals, the mayor also said.

On a related note, in line with recommendations from the Health Ministry’s Science Council and the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), two cemeteries in Istanbul have been designated for the burial of those who died from the coronavirus.

One of those sites is in Istanbul’s Beykoz district, on the Asian shore of the city, while the other designated burial site is located in the Kilyos neighborhood on the European side.

As part the measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus pandemic, the bodies of the deceased are buried with caskets.

food aid,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

    Turkey announces new measures as virus death toll reaches 75

  2. WHO envoy: Turkey’s approach is proactive

    WHO envoy: Turkey’s approach is proactive

  3. Ankara slams Greece for maritime jurisdiction statement

    Ankara slams Greece for maritime jurisdiction statement

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in ‘two-three weeks’

  5. Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city

    Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport sent to another city
Recommended
Elderly homeless people await help amid coronavirus epidemic

Elderly homeless people await help amid coronavirus epidemic
District, four villages in Turkey’s Rize province put under quarantine amid outbreak risk

District, four villages in Turkey’s Rize province put under quarantine amid outbreak risk
Turkey holds Friday prayers for ‘few’ people

Turkey holds Friday prayers for ‘few’ people
Two cemeteries in Istanbul designated for virus victims

Two cemeteries in Istanbul designated for virus victims
Turkish, Chinese experts exchange views on COVID-19 struggle in videoconference

Turkish, Chinese experts exchange views on COVID-19 struggle in videoconference
Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers from boats in Aegean

Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers from boats in Aegean
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Latest on the coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 27 he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self isolating but would still lead the government's response to the outbreak.
ECONOMY Turkey maintains ‘contactless’ external trade, minister says

Turkey maintains ‘contactless’ external trade, minister says

The Turkish Trade Ministry has developed various ways to maintain the flow of goods through its border gates and ports despite travel bans introduced at the beginning of March, when the coronavirus pandemic started spreading around the world, according to the trade minister.
SPORTS 4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

Four people from the Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club said on March 27.