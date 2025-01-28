Foggy conditions to persist, lowering air quality across country

ISTANBUL
Temperatures are expected to rise across the country this week, while fog will linger in several regions, exacerbating air pollution and deteriorating air quality.

In the metropolis of Istanbul’s Kadıköy, air quality fluctuated around 125 on Jan. 27, above the ideal range of 0 to 50, according to an air quality monitoring report provided by the local authorities.

Some of the remaining regions, including Mecidiyeköy, Yenibosna and Kağıthane, boasted average air quality. These figures are expected to rise even further throughout the week.

Apart from Istanbul and the Marmara region, the waning breezes will also result in foggy conditions in the Aegean and central Anatolian regions, including the capital Ankara and the western city of İzmir. Despite the days filled with foggy and hazy air, provinces in such regions will also experience bright, sunny weather conditions.

In the Black Sea region, dense fog is expected to blanket the provinces of Bolu and Karabük throughout the week.

The areas covering the cities of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay in the Mediterranean region, on the other hand, may see brief periods of precipitation.

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
