FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

ANKARA
FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized Türkiye's alignment with Brazil on Gaza-related issues.

His remarks came during a joint press conference with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, in the Turkish capital Ankara on June 12.

"We have observed that our countries' approaches overlap on many issues. We largely share the same sensitivities with Brazil regarding Gaza," Fidan said.

The minister took a critical stance against nations providing military aid to Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

"The situation is clear. Those who ignore the massacre are under blame," Fidan stated.

Regarding the war in Gaza, Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for a two-state solution and pledged continued diplomacy to end the violence.

"We will continue to make intense efforts in the coming period to stop the bloodshed," he added.

Both Türkiye and Brazil have recently announced their decision to join South Africa in a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

For his part, Vieira expressed satisfaction with his visit, emphasizing the potential for deepening economic ties between Türkiye and Brazil.

"While Türkiye and Brazil take very active roles in events in the regional and global environment, the economic potential here should not be overlooked," he noted.

The joint press conference follows Fidan's participation in a BRICS session in western Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The group, originally formed in 2006 as "BRIC" by Brazil, Russia, India and China, was expanded in 2010 with the inclusion of South Africa.

It aims to bring together the world's most significant developing countries to challenge the economic and political dominance of North America and western Europe.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

    FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

  2. Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

    Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

  3. Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

    Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

  4. US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

    US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

  5. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
Recommended
Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza
Erdoğan, King Felipe VI of Spain discuss Gaza, bilateral ties

Erdoğan, King Felipe VI of Spain discuss Gaza, bilateral ties
Erdoğan heads to Madrid for talks with Spanish leaders

Erdoğan heads to Madrid for talks with Spanish leaders
Türkiye-US partnership stronger than ever: Envoy

Türkiye-US partnership stronger than ever: Envoy
Euro poll results show more difficult road ahead on Türkiye-EU ties

Euro poll results show more difficult road ahead on Türkiye-EU ties
Putin says Moscow fully supports Türkiyes interest in joining BRICS

Putin says Moscow 'fully supports' Türkiye's interest in joining BRICS
WORLD US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

A U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas appears to be in limbo, with neither side yet publicly committing to the current plan for a Gaza deal amid demands for changes.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿