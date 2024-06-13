FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasized Türkiye's alignment with Brazil on Gaza-related issues.

His remarks came during a joint press conference with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, in the Turkish capital Ankara on June 12.

"We have observed that our countries' approaches overlap on many issues. We largely share the same sensitivities with Brazil regarding Gaza," Fidan said.

The minister took a critical stance against nations providing military aid to Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

"The situation is clear. Those who ignore the massacre are under blame," Fidan stated.

Regarding the war in Gaza, Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for a two-state solution and pledged continued diplomacy to end the violence.

"We will continue to make intense efforts in the coming period to stop the bloodshed," he added.

Both Türkiye and Brazil have recently announced their decision to join South Africa in a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

For his part, Vieira expressed satisfaction with his visit, emphasizing the potential for deepening economic ties between Türkiye and Brazil.

"While Türkiye and Brazil take very active roles in events in the regional and global environment, the economic potential here should not be overlooked," he noted.

The joint press conference follows Fidan's participation in a BRICS session in western Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The group, originally formed in 2006 as "BRIC" by Brazil, Russia, India and China, was expanded in 2010 with the inclusion of South Africa.

It aims to bring together the world's most significant developing countries to challenge the economic and political dominance of North America and western Europe.