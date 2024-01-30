FM reaffirms commitment to Montreux Convention amid Ukraine war

SOFIA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to uphold the Montreux Convention of 1936, which regulates the passage of warships through the straits during times of conflict.

"The Montreux Convention is a cornerstone of regional stability, and Türkiye will continue to implement it rigorously," Fidan stated during a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Mariya Gabriel, in Sofia.

The remarks from the Turkish minister followed recent allegations regarding the passage of minehunter ships from the United Kingdom through Turkish waters to reach Ukrainian territory. Turkish defense officials have denied granting permission for such transit.

Prior to the press conference, Fidan held discussions with Gabriel on various regional and international issues concerning both countries. They exchanged views on "measures to address the escalating repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine."

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Black Sea for Türkiye and Bulgaria as NATO allies, Fidan emphasized the shared commitment to ensuring security and stability in the region.

"We welcome the agreement between Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania on the establishment of the mine countermeasures group in the Black Sea," Fidan stated.

The Turkish top diplomat's visit to Bulgaria is part of a broader three-day Balkan tour, which will conclude with talks in Romania. Earlier, he visited Tirana, where he met with Albanian officials to discuss regional dynamics and cooperation.

AKP unveils 'real municipalism' manifesto ahead of local polls
