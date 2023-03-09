FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on March 9 expressed his hope that the spirit of solidarity displayed after the earthquakes is reflected in the other dimensions of the Türkiye-European Union relations as well.

“The earthquake once again reminded us not only of our neighborhood, friendship and alliance but also of our human ties. I hope that this spirit will be reflected in all dimensions of Türkiye-EU relations in the coming period. Regional and international developments show how important our cooperation is on a global scale,” Çavuşoğlu said, addressing the EU ambassadors to Türkiye and other European diplomats in Ankara.

Türkiye saw “strong international solidarity” following Feb. 6 quake, Çavuşoğlu said.

“We have a phrase ‘united we stand, united we are stronger,’ and we believe in this. I do know that many European countries also use this phrase. Now, we are seeing strong international solidarity at a time of disaster we are going through,” the minister said.

This support not only gives morale but also strength, the minister stated.

Çavuşoğlu reminded that the quake led to the major loss of life and destruction in Türkiye’s history. “It is the extraordinary natural disaster to occur in a European country in a century,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu underlined that Türkiye always called for solidarity and joint action against the problems that threaten humanity, especially natural disasters. “Wherever there is someone in need of help, we are there,” he said.

Türkiye has been “the most charitable country in the world according to its national income” as it “stood by anyone in need of help,” Çavuşoğlu stated.

“We have seen that all countries are on our side, from the most developed to the least developed countries. The European Union, with its member countries, candidate countries and institutions, has a great share in this support,” he explained.

He recalled that the EU’s emergency aid and search and rescue teams were dispatched to Türkiye immediately after the quake, the ministry said, adding that Türkiye will continue cooperation with the EU in recovery and rebuilding processes in the upcoming period.

“Türkiye is an important country in our common home – Europe. Türkiye is either a neighbor, a commercial partner, or an ally of many countries who are here today,” he said.