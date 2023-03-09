FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

ANKARA
FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on March 9 expressed his hope that the spirit of solidarity displayed after the earthquakes is reflected in the other dimensions of the Türkiye-European Union relations as well.

“The earthquake once again reminded us not only of our neighborhood, friendship and alliance but also of our human ties. I hope that this spirit will be reflected in all dimensions of Türkiye-EU relations in the coming period. Regional and international developments show how important our cooperation is on a global scale,” Çavuşoğlu said, addressing the EU ambassadors to Türkiye and other European diplomats in Ankara.

Türkiye saw “strong international solidarity” following Feb. 6 quake, Çavuşoğlu said.

“We have a phrase ‘united we stand, united we are stronger,’ and we believe in this. I do know that many European countries also use this phrase. Now, we are seeing strong international solidarity at a time of disaster we are going through,” the minister said.

This support not only gives morale but also strength, the minister stated.

Çavuşoğlu reminded that the quake led to the major loss of life and destruction in Türkiye’s history. “It is the extraordinary natural disaster to occur in a European country in a century,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu underlined that Türkiye always called for solidarity and joint action against the problems that threaten humanity, especially natural disasters. “Wherever there is someone in need of help, we are there,” he said.

Türkiye has been “the most charitable country in the world according to its national income” as it “stood by anyone in need of help,” Çavuşoğlu stated.

“We have seen that all countries are on our side, from the most developed to the least developed countries. The European Union, with its member countries, candidate countries and institutions, has a great share in this support,” he explained.

He recalled that the EU’s emergency aid and search and rescue teams were dispatched to Türkiye immediately after the quake, the ministry said, adding that Türkiye will continue cooperation with the EU in recovery and rebuilding processes in the upcoming period.

“Türkiye is an important country in our common home – Europe. Türkiye is either a neighbor, a commercial partner, or an ally of many countries who are here today,” he said.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

    FM hopes quake solidarity gets reflected in Türkiye-EU ties

  2. Top court postpones HDP’s verbal defense to April 11

    Top court postpones HDP’s verbal defense to April 11

  3. Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day

    Police confront women defying ban to march to Taksim on Women’s Day

  4. Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

    Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

  5. Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

    Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador
Recommended
Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament

Türkiye condemns PKK activity in EU Parliament
Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM

Türkiye, Syria, Russia, Iran to hold technical talks next week: FM
Ankara expects generosity, flexibility from EU on quake aid

Ankara expects generosity, flexibility from EU on quake aid
Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting
Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria

Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria
World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy

World looks at G-20 process with hope: Envoy
WORLD Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

Iran dismisses nuclear programme criticism: ambassador

A top Iranian diplomat insisted Wednesday that the Islamic republic was willing to cooperate over its atomic programme, even as western powers slammed a "dangerous nuclear escalation".

ECONOMY US probes safety record of Norfolk Southern

US probes safety record of Norfolk Southern

The U.S. transportation regulator announced a special investigation on March 7 into the safety record of Norfolk Southern Railway, a month after one of its trains derailed and released toxic chemicals in an Ohio town.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.