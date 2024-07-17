Foreign minister holds talks with Hamas chief

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza, diplomatic sources said on July 16.

The conversation focused on the dire conditions in Gaza, particularly in its north, where increasing hunger and diseases have exacerbated the crisis.

The two also reviewed the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, the sources said.

The phone call follows a series of meetings involving Turkish officials and Haniyeh aimed at addressing the ongoing war.

Last month, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalin met with Haniyeh to discuss potential steps toward a truce.

The talks also covered hostage exchanges and the delivery of humanitarian aid, Turkish media reported on June 29.

In May, Kalın had previously met with Haniyeh and his delegation in the Qatari capital Doha.

Earlier this year, the Hamas chief also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.

Accompanied by Fidan and other officials, the discussions addressed the crisis in Gaza. Haniyeh has also held talks with various Turkish political leaders during his visit.