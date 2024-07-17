Foreign minister holds talks with Hamas chief

Foreign minister holds talks with Hamas chief

ANKARA
Foreign minister holds talks with Hamas chief

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza, diplomatic sources said on July 16.

The conversation focused on the dire conditions in Gaza, particularly in its north, where increasing hunger and diseases have exacerbated the crisis.

The two also reviewed the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, the sources said.

The phone call follows a series of meetings involving Turkish officials and Haniyeh aimed at addressing the ongoing war.

Last month, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalin met with Haniyeh to discuss potential steps toward a truce.

The talks also covered hostage exchanges and the delivery of humanitarian aid, Turkish media reported on June 29.

In May, Kalın had previously met with Haniyeh and his delegation in the Qatari capital Doha.

Earlier this year, the Hamas chief also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.

Accompanied by Fidan and other officials, the discussions addressed the crisis in Gaza. Haniyeh has also held talks with various Turkish political leaders during his visit.

gaza truce,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

    Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

  3. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  4. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  5. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump
Türkiye contributes most to Syrias territorial integrity, sources say

Türkiye contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, sources say
Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors
Türkiye, Niger sign declaration of intent on energy cooperation

Türkiye, Niger sign declaration of intent on energy cooperation
US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1
Erdoğan: Türkiye cannot be squeezed into West, East blocs

Erdoğan: Türkiye cannot be 'squeezed' into West, East blocs
WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿