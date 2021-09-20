FM Çavuşoğlu meets Turkish Cypriot counterpart in New York

NEW YORK

The Turkish foreign minister on Sept. 19 separately met with Turkish Cypriot and Indonesian counterparts in New York on the sidelines of the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

"Ahead of #UNGA76 meetings, consulted as usual w/my brother FM Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu of #TRNC," Minsiter Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Affirming Turkey's solidarity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Çavuşoğlu said: "Sovereign equality and equal international status are inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriot people."

The minister also met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in New York.

Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that he had a "productive meeting" with Marsudi, who will visit Turkey next month.

"Will further strengthen our bilateral relations in every field," he also said, highlighting the "close cooperation" of Turkey and Indonesia at the U.N., Organization of Islamic Cooperation, D8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, and MIKTA, an informal partnership consisting of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia.