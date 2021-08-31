Serbian president welcomes Turkish investments

  • August 31 2021 15:31:00

BELGRADE
The Serbian president on Aug. 31 welcomed Turkey's growing interest in investing in the Balkan country's economy.

Aleksandar Vucic's remarks came after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Serbia.

"Investments of Turkish companies in Serbia in the last two years are intensifying with the prospects of further growth ... I welcome Turkey's growing interest to invest in the Serbian economy, as well as the realization of a series of investments in underdeveloped parts of Serbia," said Vucic.

The meeting focused on the improvement and further strengthening of bilateral and economic cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of importance.

Vucic expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of bilateral relations, which is characterized by intensive political dialogue, deepened cooperation, and mutual trust and respect.

During the session, it was agreed that the exceptional personal and professional relationship between the two presidents significantly contributes to the development of political, economic, and other ties between Serbia and Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's greetings and invited President Vucic to visit Turkey to hold a new session of the high cooperation council.

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish businesspeople in Serbia.

Çavuşoğlu on Twitter expressed his pleasure in seeing that “the trade volume between Turkey and Serbia is growing rapidly,” also sharing photos of the meetings.

Çavuşoğlu went to Serbia to “hold bilateral meetings and inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Novi Pazar,” he said on Aug. 30.

More than 50 Turkish companies have a total investment volume of $113 million in Serbia, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

 

