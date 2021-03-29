FM Çavuşoğlu meets officials in Tajikistan

  • March 29 2021 09:06:00

ANKARA / DUSHANBE
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met government officials in Tajikistan's capital on March 29.

“Discussed w/ Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Speaker of House of Representatives of #Tajikistan, increasing inter-parliamentary contacts after the pandemic,” he wrote on Twitter. “Parliamentary diplomacy will further strengthen our brotherly relations."

In a separate tweet, the Turkish minister wrote: “Discussed our economic cooperation w/Joint Economic Commission Co-Chair Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of #Tajikistan.”

“11th JEC meeting will be held in Dushanbe in August. -Signing
Preferential Trade Agreement will increase our commercial relations,” he added.

Çavuşoğlu arrived in the Central Asian country on a three-day official visit on March 28. He will also attend the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish businesspeople in Tajikistan's capital on March 28.

Çavuşoğlu said at the meeting that the vibrant Turkish business community strengthens Ankara's relations with Tajikistan.

"In Dushanbe, we first evaluated the cooperation opportunities with our businesspeople, who make significant contributions to our relations with Tajikistan," he said on Twitter.

The foreign minister recalled that he recently visited Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen relations with Central Asian and Turkic nations. He also met with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Turkey is among the top three countries which assisted Tajikistan during the pandemic, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Between 2009 and 2019, Turkey made investments to the tune of $200 million in Tajikistan.

The bilateral trade volume was $322 million in 2020.

Moreover, Turkish contractors have undertaken 52 projects worth $660 million in the country.

“In friendly and brotherly #Tajikistan to discuss bilateral relations and attend 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process,” Çavuşoğlu said earlier in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Çavuşoğlu will meet with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin as well as Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

“All aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments during the meetings,” the statement said.

Çavuşoğlu will also attend the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process meeting, being co-hosted by Tajikistan and Afghanistan, on March 30, the statement added.

The regional initiative was officially launched at a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 2, 2011.

