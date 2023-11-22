FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has highlighted the pressing need for institutional reforms within his ministry, asserting that such changes are crucial for enhancing the efficiency of Türkiye's diplomatic efforts.

During an address during the budget planning talks at the parliament on Nov. 21, Fidan emphasized the importance of specialization in diplomacy

"Even with excellent diplomats, assembling them together may not necessarily result in outstanding diplomacy. Hence, there is a necessity for intensive institutional work – a continuous and systematic reform process," he stated.

Identifying a critical area requiring attention, Fidan spoke about what he termed as "the feeling of temporariness" that pervades within the ministry. He expressed concerns about the constant anticipation among diplomats for their next appointment, emphasizing the need to address this issue in a manner that aligns with efficiency and national goals.

"We need to reorganize our diplomatic framework to be more efficient and aligned with our national objectives," Fidan declared. He underscored the challenges posed by certain aspects of the ministry, such as budget planning, law and information technology, which he said cannot be effectively managed with temporary staff.

Fidan stressed the imperative of recruiting individuals with expertise in these areas to ensure the seamless functioning of these critical components.

"It is essential to increase both the number of staff and their specialization without compromising the quality of our diplomatic corps," he said.

In addressing the geographic diversity of diplomatic assignments, Fidan discussed the importance of language proficiency. He announced upcoming regulatory changes, citing amendments for consular specialization officers and professional officers to ensure a more tailored approach to the recruitment process.