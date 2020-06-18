Flux in COVID-19 cases within expected range: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The fluctuations in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey are within the expected range, the country's health minister said on June 17.

"No surprises, we are within the expected range [of fluctuations]. Not going outside of this is up to you," meaning the public, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a virtual meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Science Board.

Koca has stressed that as Turkey relaxes virus-related restrictions, the public must continue such measures as wearing masks and maintaining social distance to ensure the virus does not flare-up.

Turkey ranks number 51 worldwide in terms of the number of cases per capita, with 2,151 confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people, he underlined.

Turkey's death toll from COVID-19 reached 4,861 as 19 more people died over the past 24 hours, while it ranks 47th in global coronavirus mortality rates, with 57 virus deaths per 1 million people, he said.

The highest mortality rate is in the northern Gümüşhane province with 12.4%; the lowest is in southeastern Kilis province with 0.33%.

Commenting on developments on the COVID-19 vaccine, Koca said one of the two studies could reach the clinical study phase in September and one in October.

He added: "There is no decrease in the potency of the virus, but there is a significant increase in the effectiveness of medical treatment."