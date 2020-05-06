Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets

  • May 06 2020 07:00:00

Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets

ANTALYA - Demirören News Agency
Flower growers eye Italian and Spanish markets

Turkey’s flower growers are looking for new foreign markets as demand has dropped significantly because of the global pandemic.

The industry’s exports stood at $107 million last year and growers had initially set a higher revenue target of $125 million for 2020, however the coronavirus outbreak shattered their hopes. 

Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, is the center of flower growing business in Turkey, has been hit particularly hard from the fallout from the pandemic. The growers in the city ship flowers, such as carnations, and gerbera, to a wide range of countries, including the U.K, Germany, Ukraine and Romania.

“The industry is suffering greatly from the pandemic. We even want to distribute flowers for free, but people do not accept this offer out of fear that they may get infected with the virus. The closure of hotels was also another blow to the sector. We had to let the flowers rot,” said İsmail Yılmaz, the head of a flower exporters’ association.

He noted that people gave up on buying flowers in times of hardship as they are perceived as a luxurious item to spend money on. 

According to Yılmaz, local growers are looking for new markets, eyeing particularly Italy and Spain.

“Italy and Spain are in bad shape, both in terms of the number of virus cases and the state of their economies. People are not planting and growing flowers in those countries. There are no preparations there for the new season. But Turkey can step in and provide flowers to the local markets in Italy and Spain,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

  3. Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

    Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

  4. Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

    Istanbul residents use more water, but dams lack resources

  5. 400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry

    400,000 Syrians in Turkey returned home: Interior Ministry
Recommended
Man lives alone in abandoned Central Anatolian village

Man lives alone in abandoned Central Anatolian village

Turkish villagers give shelter to freezing migrants in Edirne

Turkish villagers give shelter to freezing migrants in Edirne
Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter

Quake survivor feline Toros takes to Twitter
Inmates prepare snail shells for European dishes

Inmates prepare snail shells for European dishes
Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert

Turkey lost 10 lakes in 30 years: Expert
Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch

Armenian population of Turkey dwindling rapidly: Patriarch
WORLD Updated UK virus toll becomes worlds second highest

Updated UK virus toll becomes world's second highest

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated official count released May 5, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.    
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

Looking to restart domestic and international flights after a suspension due to coronavirus, Turkish Airlines has drafted a flight plan for June, July, and August, sources told Anadolu Agency on May 6. 
SPORTS Resuming league games federations call: Minister

Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5. 