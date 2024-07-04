Floods kill nine in India and Bangladesh, millions affected

Floods kill nine in India and Bangladesh, millions affected

GUWAHATI
Floods kill nine in India and Bangladesh, millions affected

Torrential rains and surging rivers across northeast India and neighboring Bangladesh have killed at least nine people, disaster officials said Thursday, with more than three million people affected.

Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme events.

Disaster authorities in India's northeastern state of Assam said eight people had died over the past day, taking the death toll due to the downpours since mid-May to 46.

Some 2,800 villages in the state have been submerged, affecting over 1.6 million people, they said.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the current situation in the state was due to rain in India's upstream state of Arunachal Pradesh.

"No human intervention can stop it," he said.

In low-lying Bangladesh, downstream from India, the disaster management agency said floods had impacted around 1.8 million people.

It warned waters would rise over the next three days.

A 21-year-old man died after being swept away by surging waters while fishing.

Much of the country is made up of deltas as the Himalayan rivers of the Ganges and Brahmaputra, which slowly wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as death and destruction due to flooding and landslides.

flood ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret
Berlins Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final home game

Berlin's Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final 'home game'
Hungarys Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU

Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war

Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war
Migrants face unimaginable horrors crossing Africa says UN

Migrants face 'unimaginable horrors' crossing Africa says UN
South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week

South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿