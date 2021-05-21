Floating tennis court on Golden Horn opens with mayor’s match

ISTANBUL
A floating tennis court has been built on the Golden Horn in Istanbul, and the opening match was conducted with the participation of the province’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, and his wife, Dilek İmamoğlu.

Playing a tennis match with members of the organizations affiliated to carry out events for the celebration of Turkey’s Commemoration of Atatürk and Youth and Sports Day on May 19, the mayor promoted the match on his Twitter account, saying, “Is a match on sea possible, yes it is.”

“This floating court will stay on the Golden Horn for a while,” the mayor said, adding, “We are open to all offers.”

According to the mayor, the floating land can also be used for other sports or cultural activities and concerts.

He also stated that he was open to playing matches to raise donations for nongovernmental organizations and institutions.

“If someone calls the municipality and says that he or she wants to make donations to some nongovernmental organizations, we can play a match on this floating land,” he said.

