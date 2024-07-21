Flights resume after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Flights resume after global IT crash wreaks havoc

NEW YORK
Flights resume after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Planes were gradually taking off again on July 20 after global airlines, banks and media were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus programme.

Passenger crowds had swelled at airports on July 19 as dozens of flights were cancelled after an update to a programme operating on Microsoft Windows crashed systems worldwide.

By July 20, officials said the situation had returned virtually to normal in airports across Germany and France, as Paris prepared to welcome millions for the Olympic Games starting on Friday.

Multiple U.S. airlines and airports across Asia said they had resumed operations, with check-in services restored in Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand, and mostly back to normal in India, Indonesia and at Singapore's Changi Airport.

Microsoft estimated on July 20 that 8.5 million Windows devices were affected in the global IT crash, adding that the number amounted to less than one percent of all Windows machines.

"While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services", it said.

In a blog post, CrowdStrike said it had released an update on July 18 night that had caused a system crash and the infamous "blue screen of death" fatal error message.

CrowdStrike said it had rolled out a fix for the problem, and the company's boss, George Kurtz, told U.S. news channel CNBC he wanted to "personally apologise to every organisation, every group and every person who has been impacted."

The company also said it could take a few days for things to fully get back to normal.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seven PKK members neutralized in Syria, Iraq

Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

    Seven PKK members 'neutralized' in Syria, Iraq

  2. UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

    UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

  3. Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

    Turkish units rescue migrants pushed back by Greece

  4. Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

    Türkiye to expand offshore energy fleet with 7th drillship

  5. Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

    Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Recommended
Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert

Outlook bleak for second-hand vehicle market, says expert
Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea

Belgium, UK and US largest markets for Turkish tea
Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports

Firms in quake-hit areas hoping to boost their exports
Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey

Inflation expectations improve further in July: Survey
High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT

High interest rates lure hedge funds, investors to Türkiye: FT
20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca

20,000 protesters rally against overtourism in Mallorca
China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy

China cuts two key rates to support flagging economy
WORLD UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

UN says 2024 decisive to ending AIDS as health threat

Political decisions taken this year will determine whether a target to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 can be reached, the United Nations said Monday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿