Flash floods hit as heavy rains sweep multiple cities

MUĞLA
A series of intense rainstorms has swept through several provinces, triggering flash flooding and disrupting daily life, prompting authorities to issue warnings and urge residents to exercise caution.

In the southwestern city of Muğla’s Ortaca district, sudden downpours early in the morning on Oct. 3 turned streets and avenues into shallow rivers, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

Municipal teams were mobilized immediately to manage the situation.

Meteorologists predict that heavy rain and strong winds are likely to persist in the upcoming days in the city.

In the western city of İzmir, a river in the Bayraklı district experienced significant water flow following a night of heavy rainfall, which overwhelmed a floating barrier designed to prevent waste from reaching the sea.

As the barrier snapped, accumulated household trash and debris were carried into the Aegean, raising environmental concerns.

Similarly, in Muğla, water accumulation on city streets caused difficulties for drivers and added to traffic congestion.

In the northwestern provinces of Edirne and Kırklareli, overnight and morning rainfall on Oct. 3 periodically intensified, causing localized street flooding.

Caught in the deluge, residents without umbrellas huddled outside shops waiting for the rain to subside, while others scrambled to shield themselves from the relentless downpour.

In Istanbul, authorities have issued warnings for heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to persist until Oct. 5, accompanied by strong southwesterly winds and intermittent storms.

