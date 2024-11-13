Five siblings die in fire caused by electric stove

İZMİR

Five siblings, aged between 1 and 5, lost their lives in a devastating house fire in the western province of İzmir's Selçuk district.

The fire reportedly broke out when an electric stove overturned, engulfing the house in flames.

Neighbors who noticed the fire alerted authorities and health teams and fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Despite their efforts, three of the children were found dead due to smoke inhalation, while two were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

The initial investigation revealed that the mother had locked the children inside the house while she went out to collect scrap metal to support her family. Her husband was reported to be in prison at the time of the incident.

According to sources from the Family and Social Services Ministry, the family has been receiving regular social support since August. Despite 18 home visits by ministry teams this year and offers to place the siblings in state custody, the family consistently refused the assistance.

Following the incident, the bodies of the siblings were sent for autopsies.

Meanwhile, the mother, who was visibly distressed, is receiving medical treatment at a hospital. A detention warrant has been issued for her in connection with the ongoing investigation. Once her treatment is completed, she will be taken to the police station for questioning.

Neighbors revealed that just a month earlier, a fire had broken out in an abandoned section of the house, tragically killing a dog and her five puppies.