Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast, sees inflation slowing

Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast, sees inflation slowing

LONDON
Fitch upgrades Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast, sees inflation slowing

Fitch Ratings has raised its 2025 growth forecast for Türkiye to 3.5 percent from 2.9 percent, following stronger-than-expected economic performance in the second quarter of the year.

In its latest Global Economic Outlook report, Fitch projected the Turkish economy will also grow by 3.5 percent in 2026 and accelerate to 4.2 percent in 2027.

Türkiye aims to increase its GDP by 3.3 percent in 2025, 3.8 percent in 2026, 4.3 percent in 2027, according to the country's medium-term program (MTP) for 2026-2028, released on Sept. 8.

The report highlighted that annual inflation in Türkiye continues to ease. Based on current monthly trends, year-end inflation is expected to slow to 28 percent in 2025, 21 percent in 2026, and 19 percent in 2027, according to Fitch.

The ratings company also forecast that the Central Bank will cut its policy rate by a total of 800 basis points over three policy meetings this year, ending 2025 at 35 percent.

Globally, Fitch has moderately increased its 2025 world growth forecast to 2.4 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from June, citing better-than-expected second-quarter data.

However, the agency noted signs of an underlying slowdown in the United States and said some of the eurozone’s positive growth surprises were linked to U.S. tariff front-running.

Despite the upward revisions, Fitch still expects global GDP growth to slow sharply from 2.9 percent last year and remain below trend.

China’s 2025 growth forecast has been raised to 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent, the eurozone’s to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent and the U.S.’ to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent. For 2026, global growth is now projected at 2.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher than previously forecast.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis
Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK
Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea
Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal

Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal
US Supreme Court to hear Trump tariff case in November

US Supreme Court to hear Trump tariff case in November
Chinas economy under pressure as consumer slump deepens

China's economy under pressure as consumer slump deepens
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿