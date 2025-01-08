Fitch flags concerns over US fiscal policy challenges

Fitch flags concerns over US fiscal policy challenges

NEW YORK
Fitch flags concerns over US fiscal policy challenges

The United States is facing "significant" tax-and-spend challenges this year that are unlikely to be swiftly resolved by Congress, the ratings agency Fitch has said, flagging a recent "deterioration" in governance.

Congress has had frequent battles in recent years over the best way to tackle growing spending commitments, with lawmakers divided over whether to tax more, spend less, or do both at the same time.

That is unlikely to change with the return of President-elect Donald Trump.

The United States now faces "significant fiscal policy challenges in 2025 relating to the debt limit, appropriations, and tax cuts in the context of already large deficits and an increasing debt burden," Fitch Ratings said.

"We believe it is unlikely that these will be resolved expeditiously because of long-standing weaknesses in the federal government's budgetary process and a narrow Republican House majority," it added.

"The absence of a unifying budget process and the forthcoming policy debate around additional tax cuts and spending adjustments amid a still-challenging political backdrop means that important decisions are likely to be reached on an ad hoc, issue-by-issue basis," they continued.

The note said that the "base-case assumption" was, however, that issues would be resolved.

The situation, they added, underscores the United States' "deterioration in governance on fiscal matters over recent years."

US, changes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024
Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing
Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show
Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye
Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers

Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers
TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years

TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿