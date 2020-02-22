Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable

  • February 22 2020 12:04:00

Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Fitch affirms Turkey rating at BB; outlook stable

Fitch rating agency affirmed Turkey's credit rating at "BB" with a stable outlook on Feb. 21.

“Economic growth is recovering strongly, inflation has fallen from 20 percent at the beginning of last year, the current account has improved and external risks, although still high, have eased, supported by the real effective exchange rate adjustment and private sector deleveraging,” it said in a statement.

The agency forecasted 4 percent GDP growth in 2021 with stronger investment, some moderation in private consumption growth and a smaller drag from net exports.

“We continue to estimate Turkey's trend rate of growth at 4.3 percent,” it added.

Fitch forecasted the current account returns to deficit, of 0.9 percent of GDP in 2020 and 1.8 percent in 2021.

It added that inflation will be 10.5 percent at end-2020, helped by tax adjustments and lower energy prices, and 10.0 percent at end-2021.

Fitch Ratings, Investment,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Flying to Portugal, Turkish Airlines outdistances world giants

Flying to Portugal, Turkish Airlines outdistances world giants
New company launches up 26.6 pct in January

New company launches up 26.6 pct in January
First indigenous electric train to be tested in May

First indigenous electric train to be tested in May
GSM firms fined over service failure right after Istanbul earthquake

GSM firms fined over service failure right after Istanbul earthquake
External assets increase at the end of 2019

External assets increase at the end of 2019
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.