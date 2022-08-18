First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara

  • August 18 2022 16:10:00

First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara

ANKARA
First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara

Türkiye’s justice minister on Aug. 18 said Sweden’s pledge to extradite a Turkish convict fell far short of Stockholm’s commitments under a deal paving the way for its NATO membership bid.

NATO member Türkiye is threatening to freeze Sweden’s attempts to join the Western defense alliance unless it extradi-tes dozens of people Ankara accuses of “terrorism.”

A non-binding deal Sweden and fellow NATO aspirant Finland signed with Türkiye in June commits them to “expeditiously and thoroughly” examine Ankara’s requests for suspects linked to FETÖ and PKK.

The Swedish government said earlier this month that it would extradite Okan Kale, a man convicted of credit card fraud who appeared on a list of people sought by Ankara published by Turkish media.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ told daily Milliyet that Sweden needed to do far more to win Türkiye’s trust.

“If they think that by extraditing ordinary criminals to Türkiye they will make us believe that they have fulfilled their promises, they are wrong,” Bozdağ said in the first government response to the extradition decision.

“Nobody should test Türkiye,” he warned.

Turkish leader himself has warned that he will not submit the two countries’ applications for ratification in parliament unless they comply with his extradition demands in full.

Erdoğan said in July that Sweden had made a “promise” to extradite “73 terrorists.”

The Turkish justice ministry in June formally requested the extradition of 21 suspects from Sweden and 12 from Finland.
Sweden and Finland ended decades of military neutrality and decided to try and join NATO in response to Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

Their bids have already been ratified by the United States and more than half of the 30 members of NATO.
Each application must win unanimous consent from member states.

Sweden and Finland are due to hold their first formal consultations with Turkey about the dispute on Aug. 26.
The Swedish foreign ministry yesterday denied a local media report saying that the meeting will be held in Stockholm.

No official venue for the talks has been set.

TÜRKIYE First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara

First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara
MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank lowers key rate

    Central Bank lowers key rate

  2. Hazelnut producers set $2 billion export target

    Hazelnut producers set $2 billion export target

  3. Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

    Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

  4. Armenian descent man becomes Türkiye’s district governor for first time

    Armenian descent man becomes Türkiye’s district governor for first time

  5. Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

    Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19
Recommended
Greece finds 38 migrants stranded near Meriç River

Greece finds 38 migrants stranded near Meriç River
Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports: Ankara

Four more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports: Ankara
Türkiye, Israel decide to exchange envoys

Türkiye, Israel decide to exchange envoys
Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system

Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system
Erdoğan in Ukraine to attend trilateral summit

Erdoğan in Ukraine to attend trilateral summit
Inter-Syrian dialogue essential for peace: Çavuşoğlu

Inter-Syrian dialogue essential for peace: Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

At least 26 people died and dozens of others were injured in forest fires that ravaged 14 districts of northern Algeria on Wednesday, the interior minister said.

ECONOMY Central Bank lowers key rate

Central Bank lowers key rate

In a surprising move, Türkiye’s Central Bank lowered its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, by 100 basis points from 14 percent to 13 percent.

SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.